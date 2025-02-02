HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. HI has a market cap of $447,621.19 and $65,008.86 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00004585 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00021432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00004784 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 61,214,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0001603 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $66,837.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.