Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,541 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,987,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 404,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $111,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on Visa
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE V opened at $342.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $351.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.25%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.