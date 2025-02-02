Home Reit (LON:HOME) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12), with a volume of 9538214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

Home Reit Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.88. The company has a market capitalization of £79.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.91 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 45.92 and a quick ratio of 6.30.

Home Reit (LON:HOME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The retailer reported GBX (14.95) (($0.19)) EPS for the quarter.

About Home Reit

Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.

