Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,363 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 131,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 240,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ GNMA opened at $43.19 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79.
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
