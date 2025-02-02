Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,363 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 131,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 240,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GNMA opened at $43.19 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.1487 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.