Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.55. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.04 and a 1-year high of $85.63.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

