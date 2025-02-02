Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 22,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HYDB opened at $47.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average is $47.38. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.