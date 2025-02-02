Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 143 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 6,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IWD opened at $193.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $164.34 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

