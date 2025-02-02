Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 176 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $133.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.55 and a twelve month high of $140.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.13.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

