Hydrogen Stocks To Follow Now – January 30th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, Shell, NuScale Power, Air Products and Chemicals, Energy Transfer, and BP are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the production, storage, or use of hydrogen as an energy source. Investors may buy these stocks as a way to participate in the growing renewable energy sector and capitalize on the increasing interest in hydrogen as a clean alternative to fossil fuels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $109.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,325,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,589,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $100.42 and a one year high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.33. The company has a market cap of $480.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN traded up $6.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $445.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $434.86 and its 200-day moving average is $453.22. Linde has a 52-week low of $396.07 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

NYSE SHEL traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.85. 3,487,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,772. The company has a market cap of $204.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Shell has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NYSE:SMR traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,496,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,905,446. NuScale Power has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $32.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

NYSE APD traded up $5.46 on Thursday, hitting $332.77. The stock had a trading volume of 519,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,293. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $337.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APD

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

ET stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $20.90. 6,495,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,049,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ET

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.51. 3,577,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,180,694. The stock has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55. BP has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $40.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BP

Featured Articles