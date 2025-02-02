i-80 Gold Corp. Announces Form 8-K Filing

On January 27, 2025, i-80 Gold Corp. filed a Form 8-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The report indicates that the Form of Subscription Agreement between the company and certain investors, attached as exhibit 10.1, will be deemed to be incorporated by reference as an exhibit to the Company’s registration statement on Form F-10 (File Number 333-279567).

Additionally, as part of the filing, the company disclosed Item 9.01 – Financial Statements and Exhibits. The filing included the following exhibits:

– Exhibit 10.1: Form of Subscription Agreement between the Company and certain investors– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File – The cover page interactive data file does not appear in the Interactive Data File because its XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

It is important to note that i-80 Gold Corp. identifies as an emerging growth company and has duly caused the report to be signed on its behalf by Ryan Snow, the Chief Financial Officer, on January 30, 2025.

This Form 8-K filing provides insights into i-80 Gold Corp.’s recent agreements and financial disclosures, ensuring transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements. Investors and stakeholders may reference this filing for further details.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read i-80 Gold’s 8K filing here.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

