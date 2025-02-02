iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Update

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 251,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iCAD Trading Up 1.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iCAD during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new stake in iCAD in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,256. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. iCAD has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.78.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

Featured Stories

