iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Update

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 251,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,256. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. iCAD has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.78.
iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.
