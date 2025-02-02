ICON Hits Market Capitalization of $149.14 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, ICON has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $149.14 million and $5.06 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,058,873,832 coins and its circulating supply is 1,046,657,829 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,058,810,900.1583598 with 1,046,654,279.1623279 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.14464128 USD and is down -8.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $4,704,943.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

