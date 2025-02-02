Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Short Interest Update

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 206,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Imperial Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS IPMLF opened at $1.34 on Friday. Imperial Metals has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

