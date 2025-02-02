Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 95 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Boeing were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $176.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.50 and its 200 day moving average is $164.35. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $214.63.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.