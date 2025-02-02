Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 582.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IVE opened at $196.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.90. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $173.01 and a twelve month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.