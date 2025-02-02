Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,197,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,329,000 after acquiring an additional 69,538 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,753,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,937,000 after buying an additional 85,976 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after acquiring an additional 526,790 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,740,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after acquiring an additional 269,655 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,519,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,414 shares during the period.

BSCP opened at $20.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.0703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

