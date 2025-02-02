Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 625 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 6,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of LQD stock opened at $107.46 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.14 and a 1-year high of $114.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day moving average of $109.63.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

