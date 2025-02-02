Inlet Private Wealth LLC Buys 17,000 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Emeth Value Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $11,190,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 338,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
