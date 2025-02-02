Inlet Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,600 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in WPP by 24.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,759,000 after acquiring an additional 63,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in WPP by 20.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WPP stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WPP

About WPP

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.