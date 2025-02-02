Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 400 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR stock opened at $222.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.40 and a 200-day moving average of $253.07. The company has a market cap of $160.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.34 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective (down from $299.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

