Insider Buying: Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ:SFD) CEO Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Shane Smith bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,000. This represents a 33.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Smithfield Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SFD opened at $21.50 on Friday. Smithfield Foods, Inc has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $22.03.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

