Insider Buying: Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ:SFD) CEO Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Shane Smith bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,000. This represents a 33.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Smithfield Foods Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:SFD opened at $21.50 on Friday. Smithfield Foods, Inc has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $22.03.
About Smithfield Foods
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Smithfield Foods
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Smithfield Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smithfield Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.