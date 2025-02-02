Insider Selling: Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) CEO Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher P. Bogart sold 90,000 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $1,314,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,606,422.85. The trade was a 16.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:BUR opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Burford Capital Limited has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $16.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $249.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emeth Value Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,980,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Burford Capital by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,076,000 after buying an additional 582,514 shares during the period. Claar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 22.7% during the third quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 595,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the third quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 456.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 75,402 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

