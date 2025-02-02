Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Sells 83,639 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CTO Satish Mehta sold 83,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 334,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,720. The trade was a 20.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Satish Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 13th, Satish Mehta sold 168,105 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $6,105,573.60.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $269,634.32.
Chewy Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $38.95 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $40.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Chewy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
