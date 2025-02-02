Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Sells 83,639 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CTO Satish Mehta sold 83,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 334,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,720. The trade was a 20.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Satish Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Satish Mehta sold 168,105 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $6,105,573.60.

On Monday, December 2nd, Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $269,634.32.

Chewy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $38.95 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $40.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Chewy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

