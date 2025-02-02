insurance Price Tops $28.90 on Exchanges (INSURANCE)

insurance (INSURANCE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One insurance token can currently be purchased for about $28.90 or 0.00029219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, insurance has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. insurance has a total market capitalization of $540.41 million and approximately $21,613.05 worth of insurance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get insurance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98,769.27 or 0.99863117 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98,532.76 or 0.99623992 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About insurance

insurance launched on September 29th, 2024. insurance’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. insurance’s official message board is insurance.game/blog. The official website for insurance is insurance.game. insurance’s official Twitter account is @insurance0game.

Buying and Selling insurance

According to CryptoCompare, “insurance (INSURANCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. insurance has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 18,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of insurance is 28.92002412 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $23,018.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Insurance.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as insurance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade insurance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase insurance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for insurance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.