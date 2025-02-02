Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,417 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Intel were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 7,370.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $46.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.