Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Intel Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of INTC opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

