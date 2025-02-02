Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,264 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 116,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the third quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,967.06. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $932,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,080. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,795 shares of company stock worth $2,120,572 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $159.82 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.34 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

