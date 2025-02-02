International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) Short Interest Up 20.0% in January

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

International Consolidated Companies Stock Performance

INCC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653. International Consolidated Companies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About International Consolidated Companies

International Consolidated Companies, Inc develops and markets CBD products for the pet and animal markets. The company was formerly known as Sign Media Systems, Inc and changed its name to International Consolidated Companies, Inc in September 2007. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

