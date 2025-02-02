Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Short Interest Up 18.9% in January

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.4 %

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $8.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $571.88. 1,825,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,004. The company has a 50 day moving average of $550.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.43. The stock has a market cap of $203.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,019.30. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,843 shares of company stock worth $15,357,560. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $82,517,000. Exome Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% in the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

