Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,355,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,945,000 after buying an additional 234,733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 382,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after acquiring an additional 58,852 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 344,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 28,139 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,974 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 87,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PXF stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $45.89 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

