Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Shares Sold by Lunt Capital Management Inc.

Lunt Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 507,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 173,024 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,741,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,770,000. Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,128,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 205,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 26,807 shares in the last quarter.

IMFL opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $454.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0284 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

