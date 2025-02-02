Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by WFA Asset Management Corp

WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.2% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 332.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.0% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 32,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 77,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

QQQ opened at $522.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $519.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.12. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

