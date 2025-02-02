Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Shares Sold by Lunt Capital Management Inc.

Lunt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQAL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $477,000.

EQAL opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

