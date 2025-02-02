Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Workforce Reduction and Executive Appointment

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. recently disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it has initiated a reduction in its workforce. The decision, approved by the Company’s Board of Directors on January 17, 2025, entails a workforce reduction of approximately 50%, largely affecting field-based sales employees. The affected employees were officially notified on January 29, 2025, with the downsizing anticipated to be completed by the conclusion of the first half of 2025. Following the reduction, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals anticipates retaining around 120 full-time employees.

The Company estimates that the associated costs of this restructuring will approximate between $20.0 million and $25.0 million. These costs primarily encompass one-time expenditure on severance packages and benefits for the affected employees. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals foresees the majority of these charges to be incurred during the initial half of 2025. Notably, most of these expenses are expected to translate into cash outflows, and additional unforeseen costs may arise due to circumstances related to or as a result of the workforce reduction.

In a related development, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals also announced the promotion of Gregory Martini to the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 27, 2025. Mr. Martini previously held the position of Vice President, Strategic Finance & Investor Relations since March 2022, bringing a wealth of experience to his elevated role. With a background that includes stints at prominent organizations like Thermo Fisher Scientific and Ernst & Young, Mr. Martini’s appointment underscores a strategic move within the Company’s leadership.

As part of his new role, Mr. Martini will receive an annual base salary of $485,000 and have a target bonus of 45% of the base salary, subject to meeting certain performance criteria. Additionally, he was granted 111,111 restricted stock units (RSUs) on January 27, 2025, under the Company’s 2019 Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan. These RSUs are set to vest quarterly over a four-year period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will enter into an indemnification agreement and an executive severance agreement with Mr. Martini as per standard practices. The terms of these agreements align with those outlined previously in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

While sharing these developments, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals cautioned investors about forward-looking statements, advising against placing undue reliance on them. The Company emphasized the inherent risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing from anticipated outcomes. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals expressed its commitment to updating stakeholders on any developments stemming from these changes.

The Company’s filing concluded by underscoring the absence of any undisclosed agreements or conflicts of interest related to Mr. Martini’s appointment. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals indicated that Mr. Martini’s elevation was devoid of any familial relationships within the Company, ensuring transparency and adherence to regulatory standards.

