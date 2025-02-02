Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,385,000. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 277,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period.

IVE opened at $196.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $173.01 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

