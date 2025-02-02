iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,486 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,678,000 after buying an additional 1,193,337 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,417,000 after buying an additional 1,123,670 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,676,000 after buying an additional 546,239 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $44,917,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
