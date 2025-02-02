iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Sold by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,764 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust makes up about 1.1% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $57.71 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.22.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.