iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Sold by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,764 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust makes up about 1.1% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $57.71 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.22.
About iShares Bitcoin Trust
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Bitcoin Trust
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.