iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Declares Dividend of $0.21

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2143 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USHY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.29. 11,226,950 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

