iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,818 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.7% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

