iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Position Lowered by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,868 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.5% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $52,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,254,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,725 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,017,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,482,000 after buying an additional 471,879 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 3,434,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,364,000 after buying an additional 288,131 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,659,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,880,000 after buying an additional 62,284 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,113,000 after buying an additional 35,924 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $52.99 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

