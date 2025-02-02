iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Cut by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 95,234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,135,000 after acquiring an additional 67,472 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $604.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $485.19 and a 1 year high of $613.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $600.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $579.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

