iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Trimmed by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 203,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,698,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 653,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 315,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,978 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.77. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

