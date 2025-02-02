iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Holdings Lifted by Sunesis Advisors LLC

Sunesis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

