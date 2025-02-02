iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Acquired by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41,637 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 38,296 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

USRT stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.33. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

