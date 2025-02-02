iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 78.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $535,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. City Center Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,991,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,910 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.1371 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

