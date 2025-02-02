iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 25,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 43,176 shares.The stock last traded at $148.31 and had previously closed at $147.01.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $613.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.60.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXI. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $704,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 135.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.