iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,343,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,399 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $66,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 127.0% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 71.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $52.87 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

