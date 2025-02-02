iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2874 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Shares of BATS:HYDB traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.51. The company had a trading volume of 162,202 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $51.73.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

