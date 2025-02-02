iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF Announces Dividend of $0.08 (BATS:HYMU)

iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF (BATS:HYMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0793 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.
iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF Price Performance
BATS:HYMU traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,344 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93.
About iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF
