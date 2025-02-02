iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.11 (BATS:IBHE)

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1093 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IBHE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.27. 136,689 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21.

About iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

