iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.11 (BATS:IBHE)

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1093 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.
iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
IBHE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.27. 136,689 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21.
About iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF
